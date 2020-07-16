Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 55,522 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 55,522 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $7,698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $63,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $41.31 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

