Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,407 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 476,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $90.70 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

