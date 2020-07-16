Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 37,470 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,470 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,550. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

