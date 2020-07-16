Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.92.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $691.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $690.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.10. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $747.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

