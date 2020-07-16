Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

