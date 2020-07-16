Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,333 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,258,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

