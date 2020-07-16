Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,809 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $849.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.