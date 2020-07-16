Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,256 shares of company stock worth $31,142,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

