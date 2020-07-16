Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $60,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

