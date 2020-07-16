Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,850 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of ODFL opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $179.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.