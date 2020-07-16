Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 213.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,409 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 77.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 226,710 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

