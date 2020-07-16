Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,258 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after acquiring an additional 548,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after acquiring an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.