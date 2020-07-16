Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,432 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

