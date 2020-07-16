Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,266 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Entergy worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

ETR opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.