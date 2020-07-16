Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,666 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

INVH opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

