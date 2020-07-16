Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.28 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,234 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27,875.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

