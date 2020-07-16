Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,002,000 after buying an additional 286,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

