Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,908 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.32.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

