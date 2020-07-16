Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $98.96 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

