Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 206,273 Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 206,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Equity Lifestyle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $114,170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,571 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,490,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.