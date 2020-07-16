Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 598,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

