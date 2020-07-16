Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 5,005 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

