Garmin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,647 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,085% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 874.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

