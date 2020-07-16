Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Gannett stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gannett will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,203 shares in the company, valued at $371,618.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

