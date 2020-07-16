Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

