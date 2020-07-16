GalianoGoldInc .’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.90 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GalianoGoldInc . from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $373.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

