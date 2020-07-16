G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFSZY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. G4S/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

