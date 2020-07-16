G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.08.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.