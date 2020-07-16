FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orange SA Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the technology company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 330.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 402,806 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orange by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 26.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 194,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

