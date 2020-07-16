FY2021 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 831.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 307,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 274,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,021,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

