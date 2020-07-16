FY2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE KBH opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

