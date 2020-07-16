FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hoya in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hoya’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Hoya alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HOCPY opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Hoya has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Hoya had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.