FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

