F&V Capital Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 4.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $109,968,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.