F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,444.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,362.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

