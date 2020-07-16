F&V Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

