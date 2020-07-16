Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Futura Medical (LON:FUM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FUM stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. Futura Medical has a 12-month low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

