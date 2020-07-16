Fusion Trading Up 22% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Fusion has a total market cap of $28.87 million and $4.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006873 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.32 or 0.99656068 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,107,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,537,724 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

