Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.82.

FNKO opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.53. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Funko will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Funko by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,252 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 5,189.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 1,320.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 364,103 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

