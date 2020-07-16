Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 238,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 919,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 225,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

