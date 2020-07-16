Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Pareto Securities lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $4,417,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.