Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

FNLPF opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

