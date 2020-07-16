Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.85

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 18072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

