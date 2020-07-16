Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.02

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.02. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 930,689 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,371,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

