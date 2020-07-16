Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.94 million, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Fung purchased 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

