Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

FCPT stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,027.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

