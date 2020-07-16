Foundation Mastercard Sells 68,670 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $20,579,025.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total value of $20,966,324.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00.

MA opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

