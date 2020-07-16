Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

