Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

