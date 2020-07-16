Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Cut to GBX 234 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 234 ($2.88) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Forterra from GBX 307 ($3.78) to GBX 233 ($2.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 271.40 ($3.34).

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.16. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 157.40 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.01).

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,463.70).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

